Village News

USD 2020 graduation includes local students

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 12:56pm



SAN DIEGO – Local students who graduated from University of San Diego include the following Fallbrook residents.

Antonios Georgakopoulos earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Alberto Rodriguez earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, graduating cum laude.

Jennifer Shedd earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, graduating magna cum laude

The University of San Diego sets the standard for an engaged, contemporary Catholic university where innovative Changemakers confront humanity’s urgent challenges. With more than 9,000 students from 75 countries and 44 states, Univer...



Reader Comments
