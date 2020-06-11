USD 2020 graduation includes local students

SAN DIEGO – Local students who graduated from University of San Diego include the following Fallbrook residents.

Antonios Georgakopoulos earned a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Alberto Rodriguez earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, graduating cum laude.

Jennifer Shedd earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies, graduating magna cum laude

