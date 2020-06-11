Welk Resorts to pay up to $5.4 million for false statement to customers

City News Service

Special to Village News

A local timeshare company has agreed to pay up to $5.4 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit alleging false promises were made to customers during sales presentations, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday, June 4.

Welk Resorts will pay $2 million in penalties and up to $3.4 million in restitution to timeshare purchasers who were told various things during presentations held between Jan. 1, 2011, and March 31, 2016, according to prosecutors, including that customers were buying real estate that the value of t...