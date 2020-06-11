Winifred Lodes, 103, a longtime resident of Fallbrook, graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1936 with a class of 32 students. For many years she worked as a bookkeeper for Fallbrook lumber company.

Winnie was still driving her car until age 98. From her porch, she kept track of the dog walking activity in her neighborhood; she knew all the dogs' and owners' names.

Winnie was preceded in death by husband George Lodes, brother Carroll Husher, sister Florence Patten. She is survived by nephew Ronald Patten. Winnie will be laid to rest next to George in the Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook.