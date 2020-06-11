Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Winifred Lodes

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 8:15pm

Winifred Lodes

Winifred Lodes, 103, a longtime resident of Fallbrook, graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1936 with a class of 32 students. For many years she worked as a bookkeeper for Fallbrook lumber company.

Winnie was still driving her car until age 98. From her porch, she kept track of the dog walking activity in her neighborhood; she knew all the dogs' and owners' names.

Winnie was preceded in death by husband George Lodes, brother Carroll Husher, sister Florence Patten. She is survived by nephew Ronald Patten. Winnie will be laid to rest next to George in the Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/11/2020 20:43