San Diego County beaches reopen

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego

Communications Office

Starting June 9, beachgoers were going to be allowed to park in lots at local beaches, the county announced June 4. Individual coastal communities may elect to enforce stricter regulations on parking lots in their area, so beachgoers should check whether lots at specific beaches are open before heading out the door.

Late June 4, the county also received further guidance from the state about a number of additional sectors that can reopen, with restrictions, as early as Friday, June 12. The county received reopening guidelines for the f...