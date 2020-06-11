Spring art show will be this month at The Gallery

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association has moved their Spring Show to June due to COVID-19. Take- in for the show will be at The Gallery 127 N. Main Avenue, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information and forms are available on fallbrookartassn.org.

Artists should have their paperwork and check made out in advance. Face masks and social distancing will be required. There will be no reception, but the winners will be posted on the website and Facebook pages and checks will be sent to the winners via mail. Artists with current works in The Gallery are asked to pick them up on the same day.

The Gallery has opened and new hours currently are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing.

The judge for the spring show is Hajime (pronounced Haj-Mae) Ohno. He was born into a rice farming family in a small town in Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan. When he was seven, his family moved to Sapporo, Hokkaido’s capital. Ohno moved to the U.S. in the early 1980s where he studied art and graphics art at Harris School of Art in Tennessee.

Included in his studies were human anatomy, perspective drawing and illustration in the tradition of Howard Pyle, N.C. Wyeth and Norman Rockwell. Ohno paints primarily in oil and has painted over 70 animal portraits in oil or mixed media.

When evaluating show entries Ohno looks for the following: originality in idea and the selection of subject matter, a high degree of technique or execution, an “uncanny” quality that keeps the viewer captivated.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Association.