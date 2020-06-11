More global protests emerge over racism, police actions
Last updated 6/13/2020 at 10:18am
SYLVIA HUI and ED WHITE
Associated Press
Far-right activists scuffled with police and other protesters Saturday in London and Paris as more demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter unfolded across Europe. In the U.S., a police shooting drew people to the scene where a man was killed outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant.
Tensions were high in cities around the globe, nearly three weeks after George Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck. European protesters sought to express solidarity against police brutality and racism in the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)