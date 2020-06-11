Countywide cleanup goes virtual on Facebook Live, June 20

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – I Love A Clean San Diego is taking one of its largest volunteer events virtual through Facebook Live in response to COVID-19 and current social distancing practices. The virtual, close-to-home event still gives residents an opportunity to safely participate in the popular cleanup in streets, parks, canyons and beaches within their own neighborhoods. Free online registration is now open at http://CreektoBay.org.

First, all participants are encouraged to register online as a volunteer. Then, tune into the event kick-off at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the I Love A C...