Face coverings protect others and you

Are you wearing a face covering when out and around others? If not, you should.

Research has shown that when face coverings are used properly, they reduce transmission of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Face coverings are important because people can have COVID-19 and transmit the virus, but not have any symptoms.

"Since we can't be sure who is contagious, the best protection is to have everyone two years and older cover their face," Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said.

When you wear a face covering, you protect those around you. When others use a face covering,...