Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

Face coverings protect others and you

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 4:01pm

Dr. Wilma Wooten, public health officer of San Diego County, wears a mask at work.

Are you wearing a face covering when out and around others? If not, you should.

Research has shown that when face coverings are used properly, they reduce transmission of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Face coverings are important because people can have COVID-19 and transmit the virus, but not have any symptoms.

"Since we can't be sure who is contagious, the best protection is to have everyone two years and older cover their face," Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said.

When you wear a face covering, you protect those around you. When others use a face covering,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019