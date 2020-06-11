FPUD board tours Conjunctive Use Project sites

Construction of the first section of pipeline on Merida Drive is part of the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project. This segment of pipeline between Alturas and Mission roads is about 4,500 linear feet and is 35% installed. The project is expected to be delivering water to Fallbrook taps in early 2022.

The five Fallbrook Public Utility District board members were given a tour of FPUD's Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project sites May 29.

Because a majority of the FPUD board members were present, it was legally required to be a noticed public hearing and the tour was officially a special meeting of the FPUD board. Although members of the public were welcome to attend they would have been required to remain in their own cars or trucks due to the coronavirus quarantine, but they would have been able to hear the audio communications.

No members of the public joined the five FPUD board mem...