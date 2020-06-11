San Diegans encouraged to get tested for COVID-19

Given that people without symptoms can transmit the novel coronavirus, San Diegans should get tested for COVID-19, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced June 4.

“Since we can’t be sure who is contagious, people should get tested even if they’re asymptomatic to make sure they’re not positive and infecting others,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said.

Residents without symptoms wishing to get a COVID-19 test should check first with their health care provider. They can also get tested at a state or county site where tests are administered for free.

People showing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing. If they don’t have a health care provider, residents can call 211 and ask for a public health nurse who will give them a referral.

Everyone who wants to get tested needs an appointment. For county site appointments, call 211. For state sites, make an appointment online, https://lhi.care/covidtesting, or call 888-634-1123. State sites are in Escondido, El Cajon, Chula Vista, San Ysidro and southeastern San Diego.

If residents make an appointment for a COVID-19 test in any location, it’s important that they keep it so that the spot does not go unused.

For more information, visit http://coronavirus-sd.com