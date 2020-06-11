When it's time to take action

Most people have few hesitations about taking actions to correct lifeâ€™s small problems. They might complain about poor restaurant service, return yesterdayâ€™s defective purchase or visit the doctor about a troubling health issue.

But are they ready and willing to take action when the problem theyâ€™re facing turns out to be the actual life theyâ€™re living?

Too often peopleâ€™s response to real life issues and disappointments is to simply push them aside, or to feel sorry and depressed that things arenâ€™t going right. Unfortunately, allowing yourself to wallow in anger or blame or fee...