When it's time to take action

Most people have few hesitations about taking actions to correct life’s small problems. They might complain about poor restaurant service, return yesterday’s defective purchase or visit the doctor about a troubling health issue.

But are they ready and willing to take action when the problem they’re facing turns out to be the actual life they’re living?

Too often people’s response to real life issues and disappointments is to simply push them aside, or to feel sorry and depressed that things aren’t going right. Unfortunately, allowing yourself to wallow in anger or blame or fee...