Activists cite tabulation flaw in mail-in ballots in Georgia

FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

Faulty software or poorly calibrated vote-tabulation scanners used to count mailed-in ballots in this week's chaotic Georgia primary may have prevented thousands of votes from being counted, election officials and voting integrity activists say.

The issue was identified in at least four counties, DeKalb, Morgan, Clarke and Cherokee, according to officials who discovered them, including activists who have sued the state for alleged election mismanagement.

"The fact that it is in multiple counties tells me that it's probably systemic," said Richard DeMillo, a...