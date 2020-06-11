Amid US tension, Iran builds fake aircraft carrier to attack
Jon Gambrell
The Associated Press
As tensions remain high between Iran and the U.S., the Islamic Republic appears to have constructed a new mock-up of an aircraft carrier off its southern coast for potential live-fire drills.
The faux foe, seen in satellite photographs obtained Tuesday, June 9, by The Associated Press, resembles the Nimitz-class carriers that the U.S. Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz, its narrow mouth where 20% of all the world's oil passes through.
While not yet acknowledged by Iranian officials, the replica's appearance in the port ci...
