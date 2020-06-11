Amid US tension, Iran builds fake aircraft carrier to attack

In this Sunday, June 7, 2020, satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a fake aircraft carrier is seen off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. AP photo/Satellite image 2020 Maxar Technologies

Jon Gambrell

The Associated Press

As tensions remain high between Iran and the U.S., the Islamic Republic appears to have constructed a new mock-up of an aircraft carrier off its southern coast for potential live-fire drills.

The faux foe, seen in satellite photographs obtained Tuesday, June 9, by The Associated Press, resembles the Nimitz-class carriers that the U.S. Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf from the Strait of Hormuz, its narrow mouth where 20% of all the world's oil passes through.

While not yet acknowledged by Iranian officials, the replica's appearance in the port ci...