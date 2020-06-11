Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting

RUSS BYNUM and BRYNN ANDERSON

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's police chief resigned Saturday hours after a black man was fatally shot by an officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test. Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer's Taser, but was running away when he was shot.

Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down as the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks sparked a new wave of protests in Atlanta after turbulent demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis had simmered down.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the po...