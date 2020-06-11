Biden's VP list narrows: Warren, Harris, Susan Rice, others

BILL BARROW and JULIE PACE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's search for a running mate is entering a second round of vetting for a dwindling list of potential vice presidential nominees, with several black women in strong contention.

Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden's search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews. Among the group still in contention: Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama's national security a...