Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund
Last updated 6/17/2020 at 11:32am
AARON MORRISON
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — An influential group behind the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement has established a fund worth more than $12 million to aid organizations fighting institutional racism, in the wake of the George Floyd protests.
On Wednesday, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation said it was setting aside $6 million from money it received in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups. Last week, the foundation unveiled a separate $6.5 million fund for its network of affiliate chapters.
Beginning July 1, affiliated chapte...
