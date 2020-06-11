Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An influential group behind the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement has established a fund worth more than $12 million to aid organizations fighting institutional racism, in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

On Wednesday, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation said it was setting aside $6 million from money it received in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups. Last week, the foundation unveiled a separate $6.5 million fund for its network of affiliate chapters.

Beginning July 1, affiliated chapte...