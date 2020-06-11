DOJ is conducting 'very focused investigations' on individuals linked to Antifa, Barr says

U.S. attorney general William Barr waves as he walks onstage to speak at the National Sheriffs' Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, Feb. 10. AP photo/Susan Walsh photo

Janita Kan

The Epoch Times

Attorney general William Barr said federal authorities are conducting comprehensive investigations into certain individuals with ties to the extremist group Antifa.

He explained that this investigation was the reason why the group Antifa has not been mentioned in many criminal complaints related to the rioting amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

"We have some investigations underway and very focused investigations on certain individuals that relate to Antifa," Barr said during an interview with FOX News Monday, June 8. "But in the ... initial phase of i...