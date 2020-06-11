In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cops
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 5:56pm
Margie Mason and Robin McDowell
The Associated Press
To truly understand the rage people in Minneapolis felt as they watched a video of George Floyd begging, gasping and slowly succumbing beneath the weight of a police officer's knee, it's necessary to step back in time.
Seven years before Floyd's cheek was smashed against the pavement, Terrance "Mookie" Franklin cowered behind a water heater in a dark basement after fleeing police who were trying to confront him about a burglary. With flashlights mounted on their guns and a police dog leading the way, they thumped down the stairs and soo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)