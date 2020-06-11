Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cops

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 5:56pm

In this Monday, June 1, 2020, file photo, protesters gather at a memorial for George Floyd where he died outside Cup Foods on East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. AP Photo/John Minchillo photo

Margie Mason and Robin McDowell

The Associated Press

To truly understand the rage people in Minneapolis felt as they watched a video of George Floyd begging, gasping and slowly succumbing beneath the weight of a police officer's knee, it's necessary to step back in time.

Seven years before Floyd's cheek was smashed against the pavement, Terrance "Mookie" Franklin cowered behind a water heater in a dark basement after fleeing police who were trying to confront him about a burglary. With flashlights mounted on their guns and a police dog leading the way, they thumped down the stairs and soo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/11/2020 20:44