'It's broken': Fears grow about strength of US voting system

STEVE PEOPLES and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The chaos that plagued Georgia's primary this week is raising concerns about a potential broader failure of the nation's patchwork election system that could undermine the November presidential contest, political leaders and elections experts say.

With less than five months to go, fears are mounting that several battleground states are not prepared to administer problem-free elections during the pandemic.

The increasingly urgent concerns are both complex and simple: long lines disproportionately affecting voters of col...