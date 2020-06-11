Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Officer charged with murder for shooting Rayshard Brooks

 
Last updated 6/17/2020 at 6pm



KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors brought murder charges Wednesday against the white Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, saying that Brooks was not a deadly threat and that the officer kicked the wounded black man and offered no medical treatment for over two minutes as he lay dying on the ground.

Brooks, 27, was holding a stun gun he had snatched from officers, and he fired it at them during the clash, but he was running away at the time and was 18 feet, 3 inches from Officer Garrett Rolfe when Rolfe started shooting, District Attorney Pau...



