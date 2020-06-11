Pelosi: Confederate symbols 'have to go' from Capitol, bases

ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that it's time to remove symbols honoring Confederate figures from the U.S. Capitol building and military bases as the pandemic and racial unrest force a national reckoning with racial discrimination.

"These names have to go from these bases and these statues have to go from the Capitol," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. "The American people know these names have to go."

Confederate monuments have reemerged as a national flashpoint since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a...