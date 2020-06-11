Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pelosi: Confederate symbols 'have to go' from Capitol, bases

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 8:07pm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that it's time to remove symbols honoring Confederate figures from the U.S. Capitol building and military bases as the pandemic and racial unrest force a national reckoning with racial discrimination.

"These names have to go from these bases and these statues have to go from the Capitol," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference. "The American people know these names have to go."

Confederate monuments have reemerged as a national flashpoint since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a...



Village News

