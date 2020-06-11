Protesters heartened by swift reform, but vow broader change
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 5:59pm
Sudhin Thanawala
The Associated Press
In the two weeks since George Floyd's killing, police departments have banned chokeholds, Confederate monuments have fallen and officers have been arrested and charged amid large global protests against violence by police and racism.
The moves are far short of the overhaul of police, prosecutors' offices, courts and other institutions that protesters seek. But some advocates and demonstrators said they are encouraged by the swiftness of the response to Floyd's death – incremental as it may be.
"Everywhere you look, you see something that gives you h...
