Senate GOP proposes police changes, less sweeping than Dems'
Last updated 6/17/2020 at 11:45am
LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability Wednesday, countering Democratic policing legislation with a bill that is less sweeping but underscores how swiftly the national debate has been transformed five months before elections.
Republicans are embracing a new priority with the "Justice Act," the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years, in a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. Senate Majority Leader Mi...
