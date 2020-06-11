Senate GOP proposes police changes, less sweeping than Dems'

LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans unveiled proposed changes to police procedures and accountability Wednesday, countering Democratic policing legislation with a bill that is less sweeping but underscores how swiftly the national debate has been transformed five months before elections.

Republicans are embracing a new priority with the "Justice Act," the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years, in a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. Senate Majority Leader Mi...