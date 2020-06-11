Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Trump fumes as protesters stake out festive zone in Seattle

 
TED WARREN and ALI SWENSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from part of a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming.

Trump taunted Gov. Jay Inslee and Mayor Jenny Durkan about the situation on Twitter and said the city had been taken over by "anarchists." "Take back your city NOW. If you don't do it, I will," Trump tweeted.

The president continued his complaints in a Thursday interview with the Fox News Channel. "If we have to go...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
