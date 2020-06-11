Trump to resume campaign rallies after months long break

From left, commentator Rush Limbaugh, President Donald Trump and singer Lee Greenwood attend a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Nov. 5, 2018. The Epoch Times photo/Hu Chen photo

Mimi Nguyen Ly

The Epoch Times

President Donald Trump will start campaign rallies sometime in the next two weeks after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump campaign confirmed Monday, June 8.

"Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The great American comeback is real, and the rallies will be tremendous," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement Monday. Parscale asserted that crowds at Trump rallies will far surpass those of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump's campaign advisers are still figuring out detai...