US coronavirus outbreaks spur debate over personal freedoms

CURT ANDERSON, KEN MORITSUGU and LISA MARIE PANE

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — When the coronavirus flared in China this week, the country canceled flights, suspended reopenings and described the situation as "extremely grave." With cases still rising in some U.S. states, local officials have balked at requiring people to wear masks.

In the United States, which has had the most reported cases and deaths than anywhere else, local authorities are grappling with balancing demands for constitutional rights and personal freedom with warnings from health officials that being lax will have deadl...