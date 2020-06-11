Watchdog: DEA lacks oversight of money laundering operations

JOSHUA GOODMAN and JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration failed to effectively oversee and manage undercover money laundering operations that move tens of millions of dollars of illegal drug proceeds each year through a network of government-approved fronts, according to a watchdog report.

The inspector general's findings, contained in a report published Tuesday, add to concerns about the potential for fraud and abuse of the important crime-fighting tool that were laid bare in the recent indictment of a former star agent, Jose Irizarry, for al...