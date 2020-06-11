Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

2 new COVID-19 testing sites open, officials urge public to wear masks

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/17/2020 at 7:02pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths from the illness today, as public health officials announced two additional testing sites.

The new data increased the region's totals to 9,854 cases and 327 deaths. The cases reported Wednesday were just 2% of the new daily high 6,782 tests. New testing sites at the Spring Valley Library on Kempton Road and the Mira Mesa Senior Center in Mira Mesa Boulevard join nearly a dozen other sites where county residents can get tested for free.

The county launched an interactive website earlier this week th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/17/2020 23:44