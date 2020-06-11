2 new COVID-19 testing sites open, officials urge public to wear masks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths from the illness today, as public health officials announced two additional testing sites.

The new data increased the region's totals to 9,854 cases and 327 deaths. The cases reported Wednesday were just 2% of the new daily high 6,782 tests. New testing sites at the Spring Valley Library on Kempton Road and the Mira Mesa Senior Center in Mira Mesa Boulevard join nearly a dozen other sites where county residents can get tested for free.

The county launched an interactive website earlier this week th...