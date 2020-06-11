Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cal Fire to suspend burn permits in San Diego and Imperial counties

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 4:16pm



EL CAJON – As the state and region continue the march toward summer and critical burn conditions, Cal Fire San Diego is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego and Imperial counties.

This suspension took effect Tuesday, June 8, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. Since Jan. 1 of this year, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have responded to over 1,700 wildfires, outpacing the 1,013 fires over the same time period last year.

“This year, there have already b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019