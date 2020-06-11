Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

County Office of Education begins suicide prevention program with state

 
Last updated 6/17/2020 at 2:25pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Office of Education, along with the California Department of Education, announced a free suicide prevention training program today available online to middle and high school staff and students throughout the state.

"The COVID-19 pandemic not only disrupted the academic lives of our students and families, but it may have contributed to emotional and mental health challenges that some of our students struggle with," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. "It is important that students know that they have someone to turn to within...



