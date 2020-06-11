Drive-up coronavirus testing to be offered in Fallbrook
The testing site will run this Monday and three other days through July 28
Last updated 6/12/2020 at 4:22pm
The Fallbrook Regional Health District, North County Fire Protection District and other agencies are partnering to offer drive-up coronavirus testing in Fallbrook this Monday and three other days over the next month-and-a-half.
The health and fire districts, along with Cal Fire San Diego and in cooperation with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, will set up a drive-thru testing site at the FRHD Wellness Center property, 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15. The drive-thru testing site will again run between those same times on T...
