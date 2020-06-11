Drive-up coronavirus testing to be offered in Fallbrook

The testing site will run this Monday and three other days through July 28

The Fallbrook Regional Health District, North County Fire Protection District and other agencies are partnering to offer drive-up coronavirus testing in Fallbrook this Monday and three other days over the next month-and-a-half.

The health and fire districts, along with Cal Fire San Diego and in cooperation with the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, will set up a drive-thru testing site at the FRHD Wellness Center property, 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15. The drive-thru testing site will again run between those same times on T...