Driver, 68, killed in crash into center-divider wall

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 68-year-old man was killed today when the pickup truck he was driving veered out of a traffic lane near Palomar College and crashed into a center-divider wall, authorities reported.

The fatal accident took place shortly before 3 a.m. on North Las Posas Road, south of Avenida Azul in San Marcos, according to San Diego County Sheriff's officials.

The motorist, the sole occupant of the black Dodge Dakota, died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

"It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision at this time," Deputy Corneliu...