FRHD presents 70 years of health services

Participating in the dedication of the new physicians' lounge at Fallbrook Hospital in the 70s are, seated, Dr. Ron Sisel, a surgeon, and, from left standing, Dr. Michael Roche, internal medicine; Dr. Don Lanning, family medicine; board member Eileen Goldman; Dr. Mel Michaelian, surgeon, and Dr. Daniel Manring, internal medicine.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District is celebrating its 70th anniversary June 12. Following is a brief history of the district and its medical services.

In the late 1930s, Fallbrook Hospital began in a small, pale blue house on Main Street. In the early 1940s, medical care was expanded to include obstetrics, minor surgery, emergency surgery and general medical care.

When the patient load got down to two or three, the nurse on the evening shift also assumed dietary responsibilities and was expected to cook supper for herself and the patients as well as wash the dishes along with...