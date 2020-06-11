Latino population sees COVID-19 infection rate four times higher than non-Hispanic whites

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Multiple reports released today reveal that Latino, Black and Pacific Islander communities are more significantly impacted by both immediate health effects and economic effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from San Diego County, Latinos as a group make up 34% of the county's population, yet make up 67% of all known positive COVID-19 cases - 5,517 of the 8,201 cases where data on race was available. Latinos are getting COVID-19 at a rate of 479.4 per 100,000 people, a rate more than four times higher than that of the non-Hispanic white population, who are...