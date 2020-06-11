Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Medical emergency briefly closes I-15 near Fallbrook

 
Last updated 6/16/2020 at 7:34pm

A medical emergency briefly resulted in traffic being blocked on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook Tuesday morning, an official said.

It happened around 10 a.m. on northbound I-15 near state Route 76.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale, a driver began experiencing complications stemming from diabetes and was forced to stop in the middle of the interstate.

Border Patrol officers and Riverside County sheriff's deputies - though the incident took place in San Diego County - were close by and were the first to respond to the incident, Smale said. CHP officers arrived shortly after.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was expected to fine, Smale said; the freeway was quickly able to be reopened.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

 
