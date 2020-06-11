Motorist suffers serious injuries in fiery crash in De Luz
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 4:18pm
A motorist suffered serious injuries Friday, June 5, in a fiery rollover crash on a rural road near the San Diego-Riverside county line, authorities said.
The solo-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Carancho Road near De Luz Road, west of Temecula and northeast of De Luz, Capt. Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego said.
A vehicle went off the side of the roadway and overturned, causing a brush fire which grew to around 50 feet before firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread a short time later, Shoots said.
The driver was able to get out of the wreckage, then another motori...
