Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors can open June 19
Last updated 6/12/2020 at 5:38pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The rapid pace of San Diego County reopening its economy continues, even as public health officials reported 132 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths and a reported outbreak tied to a reopened restaurant on Friday, June 12.
Bars, zoos, community swimming pools, movie theaters and hotels all were allowed to open Friday, and a new group of businesses allowed to reopen was announced at a county news briefing.
Guidance from the state late Thursday night allowed County Supervisor Greg Cox to announce nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors, and personal care businesses such as...
