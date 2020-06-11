Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors can open June 19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The rapid pace of San Diego County reopening its economy continues, even as public health officials reported 132 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths and a reported outbreak tied to a reopened restaurant on Friday, June 12.

Bars, zoos, community swimming pools, movie theaters and hotels all were allowed to open Friday, and a new group of businesses allowed to reopen was announced at a county news briefing.

Guidance from the state late Thursday night allowed County Supervisor Greg Cox to announce nail salons, massage and tattoo parlors, and personal care businesses such as...