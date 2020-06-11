Oink and Moo owner reflects on 8 years in business

Jonathan and Jennifer Arbel announced they had sold the building that housed Oink and Moo Burgers and BBQ and the restaurant would close May 23. The popular restaurant was open five nights a week since 2012.

A little more than two months after announcing they were closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jonathan Arbel and his wife and business partner, Jennifer, announced they would be closing the iconic Fallbrook eatery, Oink & Moo Burgers & BBQ, for good.

"Before the rumors start flying around town, we have some bittersweet news for you," Arbel wrote on the business' Facebook page on May 23. "Jennifer and I have sold our restaurant building. Oink and Moo will no longer exist. We decided it's better to close down with our ratings, reputation and good name intact, instead of l...