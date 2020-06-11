Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Orion Construction given RMWD contract to replace Rainbow Heights Pump Station

 
Orion Construction will be the contractor to rehabilitate the Rainbow Municipal Water District’s Rainbow Heights Pump Station.

The Vista company had the low bid of $2,637,397, and at the May 26 Rainbow board meeting, the board voted 4-0, with Helene Brazier unable to participate in the meeting, to award Orion Construction the contract for that amount.

“This is for the demolition of the existing Rainbow Heights station and the abandoned Eighth Street pump station,” district engineer Steve Strapac said.

The Rainbow Municipal Water District has seven potable water pump stations, and th...



