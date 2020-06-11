Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Potter Jr. High holds promotion online

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 4:39pm

Potter Jr. High School's male student of the year Daniel Zuniga is shown giving his recorded speech as part of the school's virtual commencement that was released online Friday, May 29.

When the eighth graders at Potter Jr. High School began their final school year before entering high school, it's likely none of them could have imagined they would be sent home in March never to return to the school as a student.

On Friday, May 29, Potter released its Eighth Grade Commencement video online with Principal Edie Powers giving the opening speech, recorded previously, of course.

"Although our year was cut short, we had a great year full of many memories," Powers said. "From service projects to leadership events that highlighted our school. It's hard to believe that you're now...



