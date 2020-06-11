Rainbow approves SCIP participation

The Rainbow Municipal Water District will be part of the Statewide Community Infrastructure Program.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote, Tuesday, May 26, with Helene Brazier unable to participate in the meeting, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to proceed with all documentation and filings necessary to authorize Rainbow's membership in the SCIP.

“It’s a program which allows property owners to access the bond market to build public improvements,” Kennedy said.

The California Statewide Communities Development Authority was created to provide local governments, nonprofit public benef...