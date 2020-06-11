Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Rainbow approves SCIP participation

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 12:46pm



The Rainbow Municipal Water District will be part of the Statewide Community Infrastructure Program.

A 4-0 Rainbow board vote, Tuesday, May 26, with Helene Brazier unable to participate in the meeting, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to proceed with all documentation and filings necessary to authorize Rainbow's membership in the SCIP.

“It’s a program which allows property owners to access the bond market to build public improvements,” Kennedy said.

The California Statewide Communities Development Authority was created to provide local governments, nonprofit public benef...



