Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

San Diego County to open cool zones on Monday

 
Last updated 6/13/2020 at 1:53pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY (CNS) - Seven "cool zones'' are scheduled to open at noon Monday in San Diego County to provide relief from high temperatures, including one in Fallbrook.

The cool zones are air-conditioned locations throughout the hottest areas of the county:

-- Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane;

-- Borrego Springs Library, 2580 Country Club Road;

-- Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine St.;

-- Potrero Branch Library, 24883 Potrero Valley Road;

-- Santa Ysabel Nature Center, 22135 CA-79;

-- Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd.; and

-- Valley C...



