San Diego County to open cool zones on Monday
Last updated 6/13/2020 at 1:53pm
SAN DIEGO COUNTY (CNS) - Seven "cool zones'' are scheduled to open at noon Monday in San Diego County to provide relief from high temperatures, including one in Fallbrook.
The cool zones are air-conditioned locations throughout the hottest areas of the county:
-- Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane;
-- Borrego Springs Library, 2580 Country Club Road;
-- Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine St.;
-- Potrero Branch Library, 24883 Potrero Valley Road;
-- Santa Ysabel Nature Center, 22135 CA-79;
-- Spring Valley Community Center, 8735 Jamacha Blvd.; and
-- Valley C...
