A small brushfire broke out Monday in Rainbow and was quickly controlled by firefighters. Village News/Ross Hamlin photo

A small brushfire that ate up about an acre alongside Interstate 15 in Rainbow on Monday was quickly handled by North County Fire and CalFire San Diego.

The fire, just south of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, stopped traffic in both directions on Highway 395 between White Lilac Road and Rainbow Vista Drive, and fire officials said commuters should expect delays.