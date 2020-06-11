Supervisors approve CINA

A new county park is going to be built on these 6.8 acres on the south side of Fallbrook Street between Morro Road and Golden Road.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an updated Capital Improvement Needs Assessment, which reflects both the county's facilities needs and the expected revenue shortage in the near future.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote, May 19, also revised county policy G-16 which addresses capital facilities and planning. Although the approval of the needs assessment itself did not include funding for the projects on the list, the supervisors also directed Helen Robbins-Meyer, chief administrative officer for the county, to determine timing and funding mechanisms to implement the individual pro...