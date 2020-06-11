Utility scammers are back at it: here's what you need to know

SAN DIEGO – There is a new wave of scammers targeting our customers, and they are using the same old tactic: they threaten to turn off your power unless you offer up immediate payment for a past-due bill.

The uptick we are seeing is troubling because some of the scammers are targeting elderly SDG&E customers who are especially vulnerable, such as those who require electricity to meet critical medical needs.

The current tactics used by scammers include impersonating SDG&E’s billing department and asking for payment using Green Dot MoneyPak, a way of sending cash via prepaid or bank debit...