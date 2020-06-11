Whisnand is ready to return to volunteering
Tim and Margaret O'Leary
Special to Village News
Over the course of her 90 years, Helen Whisnand has lived a life of service to her community, church and schools.
She has, in ways large and small, exemplified a personal and professional dedication to others. Whisnand has been sidelined for now by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but she expects to return to service when the virus poses less of a threat to vulnerable volunteers.
"I've always been a multi-tasker," she said in a recent phone interview. "I like to be busy."
She turns 90 in the middle of June, which is about the time a thr...
