Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Whisnand is ready to return to volunteering

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 4:31pm

Helen Whisnand, a 66-year resident of Fallbrook, is a longtime volunteer for many organizations.

Tim and Margaret O'Leary

Special to Village News

Over the course of her 90 years, Helen Whisnand has lived a life of service to her community, church and schools.

She has, in ways large and small, exemplified a personal and professional dedication to others. Whisnand has been sidelined for now by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but she expects to return to service when the virus poses less of a threat to vulnerable volunteers.

"I've always been a multi-tasker," she said in a recent phone interview. "I like to be busy."

She turns 90 in the middle of June, which is about the time a thr...



