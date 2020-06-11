Fit By Design is closing after 17 years

When COVID-19 first hit the United States, we had no idea how bad it would turn out. By mid-March, it became evident that we needed to shut down our gym until we learned more about the virus.

I started Fit by Design with one mission in mind – to help people in their quest to improve their health and well-being. I would not for any amount of money risk anyone’s health, not my trainers and certainly not my clients.

Now that we have entered the third month with no income and fixed overhead costs still rising, we have had to make the very difficult decision to shut our doors permanently. Even when the order is lifted to reopen, it will certainly not be the same and we would not be able to serve you with the same safety.

Although it breaks my heart to end 17 years in business serving this community, I have wonderful memories of the many lives we have touched over the years. I know I have extended the life of many residents. My personal clients ranged from young athletes to seniors with health conditions from Parkinson’s disease to dementia.

I poured my heart into this business and felt the people I served were more family than customers. I’ve attended countless family events ranging from baby showers, weddings and even a doggie birthday party – boy that was fun! – for my clients. I’ve served entire families three generations deep and watched young members grow into adults and grow families of their own over time.

So from the bottom of my heart “thank you for the memories.”

Peggy Mincey