Re: 'National news in the Village News' [Village News, Letter, 5/28/20]

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 5:04pm



At this point, dear Village News publisher, just own up to your political views. There is not a reader of the Village News that is unaware of your point of view.

I am saddened that you choose a divisive bias, then explain that you attempt fair and balanced reporting. Your words are disingenuous and dishonest. Fallbrook deserves better.

How about reprinting the James Mattis opinion article published in The Atlantic? I know there is not a chance you would do that.

You have my permission to publish this in the opinion section of your newspaper but no chance of that either.

Sheryl Gonda


 
