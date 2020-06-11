Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Resident loves Village News for being local

 
I subscribe to the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News because the newspaper brings specific information about my community to my home and for no other reason.

Nowhere else can I find gardening tips for the Fallbrook general area and event announcements for schools, art galleries and musical performances. I like reading about a new local business opening, a food drive and honors achieved by neighborhood children and adults.

Last week I drove down Main Avenue to see which businesses were open. Even that information enhances the value of local news.

Please refocus the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News on what residents want to know about their community; it’s a role the national media cannot play.

Sarah Bates

 
Reader Comments
