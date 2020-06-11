Armed guards to protect OAN headquarters during protest

KEN STONE

City News Service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-based One America News Network has hired armed guards to protect employees during a scheduled protest against the network today.

``There will be an increased security presence onsite,'' news director Chris Schickedanz wrote in a staff memo Friday obtained by Times of San Diego.

``The police are aware of the situation and are monitoring,'' the memo added. ``The gate will be locked and employee badges will be required for entry. There will be no entry or exit between the hours of 11a & 4p.''

